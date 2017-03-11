Latest News Nation 

Health Ministry has yet to decide what to do with Jong-nam’s body


BALIK PULAU: The Health Ministry has yet to decide what to do with the body of Kim Jong-nam, a North Korean murdered in the country on Feb 13, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya.

He said thus far there was no regulation limiting the length of time the body could be kept in a hospital.

“There is no time limit to claim the body, and as this is a high-profile case, we should not rush to make any decision. The Ministry will decide on the next course of action,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the Balik Pulau Jamboree 2017 at Balik Pulau Polytechnic, here today.

In respect of whether the body should be surrendered to his next-of-kin, Dr Hilmi said if there was any death, according to the country’s law, the remains should be handed over to the deceased’s family.

He said that if the deceased was not claimed by his next-of-kin, the body then could be buried in Malaysia.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said police handed over Jong-nam’s body to the Health Ministry for the next course of action as no next-of-kin had come to claim his body so far. – Bernama

