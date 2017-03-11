Helicopter incident on social media untrue, says source

MIRI: There has been no accident involving any helicopter on offshore rigs in Malaysia, as those rumoured on social media recently.

A source in Petronas dismissed the rumour as being ‘untrue’ when asked about a purported memo issued by the national oil corporation imposing a temporary suspension of all Sikorsky helicopters, following a roll-over incident on a platform.

Photos of a helicopter resting on its right side on a helideck at an offshore platform have been making rounds together with a memo supposedly from Petronas’ Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) head. The memo only mentioned the incident occurring in March, but the exact date and location were not stated.

Netizens in Sabah and Sarawak have been asking whether the incident happened in the waters off East Malaysia since the posting of the memo went viral on social media. It is believed that the incident actually occurred in Vietnam.