Hilarity ensues as kids crash dad’s live BBC interview

Professor Robert E Kelly’s live interview with BBC News didn’t go quite as planned when his children unexpectedly entered the room as the professor was delivering his opinion on South Korean politics.

The analyst appears both surprised and amused as he catches sight of his daughter entering the room via the webcam video and attempts to hold her back, prompting BBC World presenter James Menendez to stop mid-question and remark, “I think one of your children has just walked in,” amidst stifled laughter.

Maintaining his composure, Professor Kelly apologises continuously as a toddler in a walker now enters the fray.A woman is then seen rushing through the open door to wrangle both children out of the room, at which the professor openly laughs.

She then makes a hasty exit, ushering the two children hurriedly out and stooping down to close the door behind her. The professor then regains his composure and gamely continues the interview, with Menendez reassuring him that, “There’s a first time for everything.”

The original video shared on BBC News’ YouTube channel has since garnered more than three million views and has also been picked up by various news outlets worldwide, with many netizens divided on how Professor Kelly handled the situation.