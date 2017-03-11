Jessvan, BAS dancers to perform at BPIEF talent segment

Wong (second right) with other members of the Bulletproof Army Squad (BAS).

KUCHING: Dancer, singer and actor Jessven Wong Chia Weng, 21, has been dancing since he was 13, with an aim to showcase his talent to the world.

The talented Chinese from Kuching who regards himself as a randomly weird and active person is performing at the BPIEF

Talent Show-Off segment of the Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF) 2017 at Vivacity Megamall today, together with his dance troupe known as the Bulletproof Army Squad.

Wong dances to various dance styles but loves K-Pop, Hip Hop and Popping the most. He has also been singing since the age of 15 with K-Pop, Hip Hop, Rap, R&B, J-Rock among his favourite music genres, reflecting a strong will and determination to succeed in the entertainment industry.

“I usually perform at schools, colleges and several other local events,” said the SEGi College Sarawak student who is now based in Kuching with experience in music showbiz for the last three years.

Other notable events he has performed for as a dancer and singer include SMK St Columba Miri School Concert and SEGi College Prom Night 2016.

Besides dancing and singing, Wong can also imitate a monkey or chimpanzee and make dog barking sounds as among his favourite acts during several of his performances.

Wong sees life as an opportunity to learn many new things, and expressed his excitement for his upcoming performance at BPIEF because this would be a great chance for him to perform for a huge audience.

“I want to perform at BPIEF to showcase talents from me and my friends with the same interest in dancing and singing, while having fun on stage.

“The Bulletproof Army Squad team consists of seven highly talented performers from different places and we gather together to form the team through our studies at SEGi College Sarawak Music and Dance Club.

“As a team, we usually dance together and showcase our K-Pop dance covers. We are a spontaneous group formed for the purpose of performing for BPIEF to showcase our K-Pop dance covers.”

“BPIEF will also provide an excellent opportunity for us to gain greater exposure as performers,” he added.

To find out more about Jessven Wong, visit www.facebook.com/JessvenWong and www.instagram.com/wanglows4u. For more information about BPIEF, visit www.bpief.com.