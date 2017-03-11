Motorcyclist dies after crashing into steel barrier

Medical personnel checking the deceased at the scene of the accident. Segaya Biaw.

KUCHING: A motorcyclist perished after crashing into a steel barrier on the road divider of Kuching-Serian Road yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Segaya Biaw, 53, from Kampung Triboh in Serian.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department acting deputy chief ASP Mathew Manggie said the incident occurred around 12.25pm when Segaya was riding towards Serian.

“Initial investigation indicated the victim’s motorcycle went out of control at Km 54 Kuching-Serian Road and crashed into the steel barrier erected along the road divider.

“Medical personnel at the scene confirmed the victim died on-the-spot,” he said when contacted over the incident.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.