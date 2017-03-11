Neighbour’s quick action prevents kitchen fire from spreading

KUCHING: Swift action by a neighbour prevented a kitchen fire from razing a house at Taman Samarindah during the owner’s absence yesterday morning.

The incident was noticed around 10.15am when the neighbour spotted smoke coming out from the kitchen window of the house next door.

He responded by turning on his garden hose and directing the water through the open window to douse the flames before it could spread.

A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said personnel from the Kota Samarahan and Tabuan Jaya fire stations were despatched to the scene following a call received at 10.2am.

“Firemen arrived at the single storey terrace house at 10.34am to find the flames extinguished by the neighbour. Damage to the structure was estimated around three per cent, most of it was in the form of smoke damage.”

The operation ended at 10.45am after firemen inspected the premises to ensure it was safe.

In a separate incident, a wooden store located behind a house at Mile 10 Kuching-Serian Road was razed in a fire on Thursday night.

Following a call at 9.16pm, personnel from Batu Lintang and Siburan fire stations rushed to the house at Jalan Chin Weh, dousing the flames upon arrival.

The fire gutted the store measuring 12 sq ft but did not affect the house.

No injuries were reported in the incident.