Pandelela, Nur Dhabitah fail to reach finals

KUALA LUMPUR: National divers Pandelela Rinong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri were eliminated in the semifinal stage of the women’s 10m platform event at the FINA Diving World Series in Guangzhou, China, today.

Rio Olympics 2016 silver medalist, Pandelela failed to book a berth in the finals after scoring 338 points to settle in the last place among five divers in Semifinals A, at the Swimming Natatorium, Olympic Sports Centre.

As only the top three divers from the two semifinals will advance to the finals, Pandelela missed the finals with only two points behind, compared to third-placed Yulia Timoshinina of Russia, who accumulated 340 points after five dives.

Nur Dhabitah finished fourth with 302 points in Semifinal B, according to the International Swimming Federation (FINA) website www.fina.org.

Malaysia’s only medal in the tournament was contributed by Rio Olympics silver medal winning pair Pandelela and Cheong Jun Hoong, who bagged bronze in the women’s 10m platform synchronised event, on Thursday. – Bernama