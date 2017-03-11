SPM results out on March 16, results available via mySMS

PUTRAJAYA: The results of the 2016 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination will be out next Thursday (March 16).

The Education Ministry (KPM) in a statement here yesterday said candidates can get their results from their respective schools after 10am on March 16.

Private candidates will get their results via post or by contacting the State Education Department where they registered for the examination, it said.

Candidates can also check their results via the short-messaging system at mySMS 15888.

“This (SMS) service will be activated from 10am on March 16, 2017 will end at 6pm on March 22, 2017,” the statement added.

According to the ministry, 434,535 candidates sat for the SPM last year, at 3,732 examination centres nationwide.

Of the number, 377,194 were candidates in government schools, government aided schools and government aided religious schools; 9,094 were school candidates under government agencies besides KPM (like Maktab Rendah Sains Mara); state religious schools (7,931); private schools registered with KPM (12,847); private candidates (25,713) while the remaining 1,756 candidates from Sekolah Menengah Agama Rakyat. — Bernama