Sarawak 

SUPP Kuching proposes 3 potential candidates for seat

Yong (front row, fifth from left) singing a song with her branch members at the dinner.

KUCHING: SUPP Kuching branch’s preparation work for the next General Election is in full swing and they have proposed three potential candidates to contest in Kuching parliamentary constituency.

The potential candidates are SUPP Kuching Youth chairman Stanley Lau Sie Tung, its organising secretary Bong Lian Huan and branch assistant secretary Jong Yean Pin. All three are also Kuching South City Council (MBKS) councillors.

“We have to gain back what SUPP lost. We want to do our best to win as many votes as possible. Let us all prepare for the next General Election,” said the branch chairperson Datuk Lily Yong after announcing the proposed candidates at a Women’s Day dinner here on Thursday.

Yong also encouraged women to work hard and move fast. She said women were oppressed in the past but today some have succeeded in becoming leaders.

“Do not fight with tears. Fight with your abilities and wisdom. Protect women’s pride. Image is important, but make yourself capable and respectable too.

“No matter what you do, uphold your dignity. Get ready for the next General Election. It doesn’t matter who is the candidate. Let’s put in our best effort to win more votes,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lau, who was present at the dinner, said Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei should address the problem of pot holes on Padungan Road with the relevant authorities instead of going to the media.

He said Wong should not have said that the whole road was not being taken care of just because of problems in certain sections only.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of