SUPP Kuching proposes 3 potential candidates for seat

KUCHING: SUPP Kuching branch’s preparation work for the next General Election is in full swing and they have proposed three potential candidates to contest in Kuching parliamentary constituency.

The potential candidates are SUPP Kuching Youth chairman Stanley Lau Sie Tung, its organising secretary Bong Lian Huan and branch assistant secretary Jong Yean Pin. All three are also Kuching South City Council (MBKS) councillors.

“We have to gain back what SUPP lost. We want to do our best to win as many votes as possible. Let us all prepare for the next General Election,” said the branch chairperson Datuk Lily Yong after announcing the proposed candidates at a Women’s Day dinner here on Thursday.

Yong also encouraged women to work hard and move fast. She said women were oppressed in the past but today some have succeeded in becoming leaders.

“Do not fight with tears. Fight with your abilities and wisdom. Protect women’s pride. Image is important, but make yourself capable and respectable too.

“No matter what you do, uphold your dignity. Get ready for the next General Election. It doesn’t matter who is the candidate. Let’s put in our best effort to win more votes,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lau, who was present at the dinner, said Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei should address the problem of pot holes on Padungan Road with the relevant authorities instead of going to the media.

He said Wong should not have said that the whole road was not being taken care of just because of problems in certain sections only.