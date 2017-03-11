SUPP Pelawan wants Lau for Sibu, Tiang for Lanang in 14GE

SIBU: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pelawan branch wants Robert Lau and Michael Tiang as its candidates for Sibu and Lanang seats respectively in the 14th General Election.

Its chairman Clarence Ting said members had a meeting on Thursday and had agreed to the proposal.

“It does not matter when the election is going to be held. For sure, we will field our candidates in the two constituencies; to wrest them back from the opposition,” he said at the branch’s Friendship Night at SUPP headquarters in Kampung Dato Road.

He expected the opposition to capitalise on the economy in their election campaign.

During the function, the branch welcomed several new members to the party. Tiang, who is a political secretary to chief minister, told the new members to contribute their bits to the party, saying they were expected to serve both the party and the people.

“You have a duty to do in the party; that is to tell us the problems that the people are facing. If your friends, your families or your neighbours have problems, tell us their problems and we will use all our means to help and resolve the problems,” he said. He said everyone should play their part well in creating a better society.