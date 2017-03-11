Wargana keeps dam clear of debris, wins CME Award

Abit (centre) seen holding the CMEA plaque, with Sia on his right holding the CMEA trophy in this group photo with the Wargana management team. Aerial view shows the logs and branches being moved to the riverbank before they could enter the reservoir area. PROTECTING THE HEP DAM: A worker of Wargana Consortium Sdn Bhd collecting logs and branches floating down a river flowing into the reservoir of the Bakun Hydro Electric Dam before the debris are removed from the water. The company was awarded the Chief Minister Environmental Award recently for its work in keeping the waterways flowing into the dam clear of biomass and logs within 10km of the dam.

KUCHING: Wargana Consortium Sdn Bhd has been keeping the reservoir of the Bakun hydroelectricity power plant (HEP) clear of debris by collecting and disposing of floating logs and biomass within 10km radius of the dam.

The local consortium from Belaga, whose client is Sarawak Hidro Sdn Bhd, was awarded with the Chief Minister’s Environmental Award (CMEA) for Medium Enterprise Category for its efforts in ensuring a clean and safe environment for all users of Bakun Reservoir over the past six years.

“This is also to ensure the safe operation of Malaysia’s largest HEP by avoiding any waste material drifting or encroaching into and within the power intake area, which would prove catastrophic for the dam’s operations,” Wargana said in a statement released yesterday.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg presented the award to Wargana Consortium Group chairman Datuk Billy Abit Joo and general manager Stephen Sia at the March 1 ceremony.

Sia said as highlighted on the press recently by concerned parties, heavy rain in the upriver of Bakun Reservoir had worsened the log jam in many areas such as Sungai Murum, Sungai Linau, Sungai Balui and Sungai Belepeh.

He, however, pledged that Wargana would strive to do its best in ensuring all areas within their scope of work would be clean from all debris and biomass for all those using the reservoir.

“Wargana would also continue with its CSR (corporate social responsibility) programmes to assist communities at Sungai Asap, Belaga and Murum improve their socio-economic livelihood.

“Our experience gained from reservoir maintenance works over the past years has enabled us to carry out works more efficiently, applying safe environmental practices. This award is the recognition of the real winners – our people on the ground working tirelessly day and night to ensure the success of this project,” Sia said.

Meanwhile, Abit conveyed his thanks especially to the people in Belaga, who had worked with them as partners, towards attaining this prestigious award.

He also extended his appreciation to Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, Assistant Minister for River Transportation and Safety Liwan Lagang, relevant state authorities, Sarawak Hidro and also local community leaders for all their advice and assistance during the course of the works.