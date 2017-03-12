Bike-lorry collision leaves youth with broken leg

KUCHING: A motorcyclist can count himself lucky to have only sustained a broken leg after he was involved in a collision with a lorry at the Outer Ring Road here yesterday morning.

The 22-year-old youth from Mile 29 Kuching-Serian Road was travelling alone on a motorcycle towards Kota Samarahan via the Outer Ring Road when the accident happened around 9.30am.

The lorry, which was also heading towards Kota Samarahan, was able to brake in time to avoid running over the victim as he lay on the road following the collision.

The youth was subsequently sent in an ambulance to the Sarawak General Hospital where he was admitted for a broken left leg.

Separately, a car driver sustained minor injuries following a two-vehicle collision at a traffic light junction along Jalan Tun Jugah early yesterday morning.

The victim was making a turn at the traffic light into Jalan Stampin when he was involved in a collision with another car travelling in the opposite direction along Jalan Tun Jugah.

He was later sent by a friend to hospital to undergo a medical check-up, while the driver of the other car was not injured.