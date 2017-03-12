Career exploration programme takes off in Serian

SERIAN: School leavers seeking jobs are asked to take full advantage of the opportunities made available during the career exploration programme in their respective towns.

Minister for Human Resources Dato Sri Richard Riot said the Ministry, through the state Labour Department, is organising a few series of career exploration programme which includes the career carnival.

He was speaking at the first such carnival in Sarawak held in Serian yesterday.

He said employers would set up booths to register or even interview the applicants on the spot.

“This is one of our efforts in helping job seekers to get job and match-make the job seekers and the employers,” he said at the career exploration convoy flag-off ceremony at Serian Community Park here yesterday.

For the first series, which will cover Sri Aman, Seratok and Betong, 72 employers or companies will be offering a total 3,740 jobs.

Riot said the second series would cover the central and northern regions.

For Serian alone, there were 18 employers offering 1,596 jobs.

On another matter, Riot called on unemployed graduates in Sarawak to register for the Skim Latihan 1Malaysia (SL1M) programme.

According to him, the programme had so far benefitted about 70,000 graduates since it was launched in 2011.

He said SL1M programme is a training programme that aims to help the young graduates who are still unemployed to enhance their marketability with appropriate skills, knowledge and working experiences.

The programme, he noted, was regulated by Economic Planning Unit, Prime Minister’s Department (EPU, PMD) with collaboration and active involvement from government-linked Companies (GLCs) and the private sectors whereby the training cost was fully sponsored by the companies.

“The Prime Minister had said priorities were to be given to the underprivileged graduates from poor family background or rural areas.

“So, to the young graduates in rural Sarawak who are unemployed, look up to the SL1M portal and register yourselves,” he said.

Also present was Ministry for Human Resources secretary general Dato’ Sri Adenan Abdul Rahman and state Labour Department director Jack Meredu Ko.