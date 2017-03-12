CM to announce new funding model for Sarawak

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg says he will soon announce ‘a new funding model’ to enable Sarawak to source for more funds.

He said the announcement would be made next month following the green light given by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

According to Abang Johari, Sarawak is in need of this ‘new funding model’ as the state can no longer rely on the federal government to allocate funds.

“I told the prime minster that I have a new model and whether he would support me, he said ‘Okay’. I will announce it next month,” he said at the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) dialogue at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak here yesterday.

Abang Johari asserted that leaders had to uphold integrity and fulfil their moral obligation.

He said all his cabinet ministers had signed the integrity pledge and vowed to steer clear of corruption.

Also with him at the dialogue was Minister of Youth and Sports Khairy Jamaluddin, who encouraged Malaysians to look way ahead while solving the problems currently faced by the people.

He said Malaysia had to plan ahead even though some problems persisted and awaited solutions.

“About 65 per cent of the jobs we have now will no longer exist in the next 30 years while 40 per cent of high risks jobs will be replaced by robots and artificial intelligence (AI).”

He added that the life expectancy among Malaysians would rise to the age of 110 whereby the country would see an ageing population.

As many as 70 per cent of the world population would be residing in urban areas by 2050 and Malaysia would be facing similar scenario, said Khairy.

The TN50 was launched by Najib last Jan 19. To date, TN50 dialogues had been organised in Sabah, Terengganu, Johor, Perak and Sarawak. The next leg is Kedah.