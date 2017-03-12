Cops arrest 6 in budget hotel robbery

KUCHING: A soldier was among six men arrested in connection with an armed robbery incident at a budget hotel at Mile 3 earlier this week.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai said the 31-year-old soldier and three other suspects, aged between 26 and 49 years old, were first arrested around 11pm on Wednesday at Kampung Bumbok along Jalan Batu Kitang.

“Acting on information received, a team led by ASP Austin Patrick Angkon detained four individuals in a car by the roadside of Kampung Bumbok on suspicion of involvement in a robbery of a budget hotel at Mile 3 on March 6.

“A search of the vehicle, which was not a stolen vehicle, uncovered a small knife, a sword and a sheathed machete hidden inside,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Abang Ahmad also revealed interrogation of the suspects led to the arrest of two more men, aged 22 and 27, in Sebuyau, Asajaya around 6.30am the following day.

All six suspects tested positive for Syabu and have since been detained for further investigation, he added.

‘’Initial investigation revealed the soldier was not involved in the robbery. However, we have detained him as he tested positive for drug consumption.”

Police are currently still tracking down another accomplice in connection with the robbery.