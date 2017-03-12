Cops detain man, seize shotgun in longhouse incident

MARUDI: Police detained a man and seized a shotgun from him for allegedly threatening another person at Rumah Meran Surang, Logan Bunut on Thursday.

The suspect had earlier approached the male complainant at the longhouse around 6.30pm and threatened to punch him. After being ignored by the complainant the suspect left before returning to threaten him again at around 7.50pm, this time armed with a shotgun.

The suspect then discharged a shot into the air, prompting the complainant to hasten to Long Lama Police Station to make a report.

A police team led by Corporal Rosli was then dispatched to the longhouse to detain the suspect and seize the shotgun. Baram police chief DSP Gabriel Lisut confirmed the arrest and the suspect has since been remanded at Marudi Police Station lockup.

This case is classified under section of 506 of Penal Code, for threatening another person.