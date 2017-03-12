Family in custody battle for 8-yr-old son of murder victim

KUCHING: The lawyer for the family of slain HSBC Sibu manager Stephen Wong Jing Kui has revealed that they are currently involved in a custody battle over the deceased’s only child.

Speaking during a press conference held here yesterday, Christina Teng said that the child, an eight-year-old boy, is under the full custody of his mother, Ling Hang Tsyr, and her family in Kuching.

“Even though Ling is currently charged with the murder of her husband and sitting in prison in Sibu, her parents have full custody of the boy.

“The deceased’s parents have limited access of only a few hours each Saturday and are not able to bring him back to Sibu, which was where he was born,” said Teng.

She said Wong’s family, including his 69-year-old mother Law Boh Ing, have to commute some 12 hours back-and-forth from Sibu every Saturday just to see the child, adding that the travel often took a toll on Law who sometimes was not physically able to make the trip.

Furthermore, the lawyer disclosed that despite the best efforts of the police, they (the police) were unable to obtain a statement from the boy, who was present at the scene when the murder took place, as he was taken away by Ling immediately following the incident and placed in Kuching with her family.

“As you can see, the family is not only going through the criminal case, but also fighting a civil case over the custody of Wong’s son.

“All they want is for justice to be served for both the criminal and civil cases.”

Present during the press conference yesterday were Law, her daughter Wong Hie Huong, 47, and son Wong Jing Hook, 45.