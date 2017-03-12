Freeze on overseas trips only for Information Dept personnel — DG

KUCHING: The Information Department Malaysia has confirmed that it did issue a circular letter to freeze applications for personal or unofficial trips overseas from May 1.

Its director-general Dato’ Ibrahim Abdul Rahman, who confirmed this in a statement dated March 10, said the requirement was strictly for personnel under the department.

“It does not involve all civil servants like what has been circulated (on social media),” he said in the statement.

Of late, the circular letter dated Feb 28, 2017 that appeared on social media had prompted many to speculate that the next general election was around the corner.

The circular letter said personal leave for overseas trips would be frozen from May 1, 2017 since the department had to prepare for the 14th General Elections (GE14).

Ibrahim explained that the circular letter was issued due to the case which involved an officer of the department who had booked an air ticket a year ago.

“The officer booked the air ticket when the fare was low. So when the officer’s leave application was not approved, the officer appealed by giving this reason: ‘that the ticket was already booked and the flying date could not be postponed’.

“Given how busy our job can be in view of official programmes, the circular letter had to be issued to freeze the leave of our personnel particularly those going on personal trips abroad.”

Ibrahim, however, said the exercise would not affect individuals who had to fulfill their pilgrimage or visit a holy place.

“Applications such as to fulfill ‘fardhu haji’ (pilgrimage) or ‘umrah’ (visit to a holy place but not completed the Haj’s work) will be considered and given the approval.”

He added that the applications of those who needed to pay their last respects to their loved ones overseas would also be considered.

He made it clear that those wanting to go for domestic travels could still send in their applications.

“The circular letter does not affect those who want to go on leave in the country. They can still submit their applications to their respective heads of division or directors.”

According to Ibrahim, the department has to focus on official programmes such as National Day celebration and SEA Games as well as other advocacy activities including disseminating information to the people.

He said it had also been the obligation of Information Department to assist the Election Commission in conducting the elections so as to make sure that elections would be run in a smooth manner.

“Besides, the real duty of the Information Department is to propagate the policies of the government.”