‘Give more attention to packaging of products’

KUCHING: Government agencies tasked to oversee the development of products produced by rural entrepreneurs should give more attention to the packaging to make it more saleable.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who visited the Bungin Festival in Betong yesterday noticed that the packaging of most of the products there reminded one of those used in the 1960’s.

“The people in Saribas are known to produce high quality products but the packaging needs to be updated,” Uggah pointed out, saying a souvenir item would lose its appeal if the packaging was not right.

He said government agencies should give ideas to entrepreneurs in rural areas to improve the packaging.

“Provide them with the machinery and training to improve the packaging to make them more appealing,” said Uggah who is also Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy.

On another note, he announced that the allocation of RM300,000 to repair a trunk road leading to farming areas in Kampung Bungin had been approved.

The road leading to farms is vital as it connects farmers to the market for them to sell their produce.

Meanwhile, Uggah who spoke at the opening ceremony of the festival urged voters from Kampung Bungin to maintain the 100 per cent vote in favour of the BN in the next 14th General Election (GE14).

“Show our support to Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg because he has worked very hard for people in rural areas,” said Uggah who hinted that the GE14 would be held soon.

At the same event, Uggah who is also Betong MP and Bukit Saban state assemblyman approved an allocation of RM30,000 for organising the Bungin Festival.

The figure was increased by RM25,000 from Saribas assemblyman Mohd Radzi Sitam and RM10,000 from former Bukit Saban assemblyman Robert Lawson Chuat.