Khairy: Take responsibility for change

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Young Malaysians must be more independent and take responsibility to initiate change.

Minister of Youth and Sports Khairy Jamaluddin said instead of waiting for the government to initiate change, young Malaysians could do so through a youth movement or club.

“As the minister in-charge of youth, I want to see young Malaysians who take personal responsibility rather than wanting the government to solve the problems. I also want to see young Malaysians to be more independent, taking self responsibility to initiate change. You can organise a youth club or an organisation to pave the way for change.

“Our youths must also have the right kind of values, be intellectually developed and physically fit,” he said when speaking of his hopes for young Malaysians at the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) dialogue held at DeTAR Putra Hall, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak here yesterday.

Also with him at the dialogue was Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg. Khairy said the young ones in Malaysia ought to have concern for the environment besides fulfilling their civic responsibility. For instance, he said most Malaysians did not clear the table after their meals at fast food outlets.

“If you go to the McDonald’s, people do not clear the trays and just leave them there. In many countries outside Malaysia, their people are civic minded enough to clean up.”

Towards the end of the two-hour dialogue, Khairy said: “The message from Sarawakians is loud and clear, that they want the federal government to be an honest partner. Do not use religion and race in politics as this is what divides our society. If we can look beyond religion and race, I feel that we will be able to see a truly united Malaysia.”

At a press conference later, Khairy said he believed that Putrajaya would be able to bring about major change to Sarawak in the next 30 years.

He noted that most Sarawakians were concerned about lack of infrastructure in terms of roads and information communication technology (ICT).

He also touched on the TN50 official website mytn.50.com, saying “The response is very, very good. Although the time was not enough (to get all aspirations), Sarawakians can still channel their aspirations to the website.”

Most, he added, centred on values, employment, environment, technology, healthy, economy, education and unity. Prior to the dialogue in Sarawak, similar sessions had taken place in Sabah, Terengganu, Johor and Perak. The next TN50 dialogue is expected in Kedah.

On a separate issue, Khairy said his ministry has launched several programmes for youths as measures to prevent young Malaysians from engaging in militant activities.

“Some 80 per cent of those involved in militancy get the first-hand information through social media such as Facebook and websites,” he said, adding that the relevant agency was closely monitoring certain websites and online activities.