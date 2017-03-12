Mixed doubles pair Peng Soon-Liu Ying accompany Chong Wei into All England finals

KUALA LUMPUR: Mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon/Goh Liu Ying followed national singles ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei into the All England Badminton Championships finals in Birmingham tomorrow.

The duo swept aside Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino from Japan, 21-17, 21-15 in straight sets at the Barclays Arena, Saturday.

They are set to face Lu Kai/Huang Yaqiong of China, who beat England’s Chris Adcock/Gabrielle Adcock 19-21, 21-12, 22-20.

Earlier, Chong Wei beat Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan 10-21, 21-14, 21-9 to edge closer towards a fourth All-England title. – Bernama