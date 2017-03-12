Perform or be replaced

CM issues stark warning to BN assemblymen to serve the people or be dropped in the next election

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Perform or risk being replaced! This was the warning from Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg to all state Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblypersons not to fail the people since the state government has allocated Rural Transformation Project (RTP) fund worth RM5 million to each state constituency.

Gone are the days when the state government had to wait for allocation from Putrajaya to develop Sarawak, particularly the rural areas, he said.

“The RTP was implemented by Tok Nan (former chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem) to develop our state. We don’t wait for Putrajaya anymore.

“RM5 million is allocated to each YB to carry out projects in the villages. If projects are still not done, the YBs will be replaced. We have given you the money, it is your fault if the projects are not done. If you’re not creative, we change you.

“RM5 million each year equals to RM25 million in five years. So perform and build the roads for our people. You (YBs) must have a clear mind, focus on serving the people. If you want to be a businessman, quit politics.

“You cannot have dual (vested) interest. I’ve been in politics for 35 years and a YB since 1981 because I am sincere. When you’re in politics, your aim is to help the people,” he said at the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) dialogue at DeTAR Putra Hall of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) here yesterday.

With him at the dialogue to hear out aspirations from Sarawakians was Minister of Youth and Sports Khairy Jamaluddin.

Speaking at a press conference later, Abang Johari said the state BN would retain or nominate candidates based on their performance.

He said if the incumbents delivered, there would be no reason for the people on the ground to be unhappy.

“At the moment, our YBs boleh tahan (are doing quite well). But if they do not perform, we will have to change the candidates.”

On the TN50 dialogue, Abang Johari said Sarawakians gathered to identify the strength of Sarawak in order to contribute ideas to further develop the country.

During a separate news conference, state BN Backbenchers Club chairman Abdullah Saidol made a clarification on the RM5 million grant for each BN elected representative.

“It is not that each YB is given RM5 million cash, but in the form of RTP fund.”

According to Abdullah, the elected representatives would submit a list of projects with a ceiling amount of RM5 million. After submission, the projects would be implemented in the following year.

He was quick to point out that not every project would be granted the same amount, depending on the nature and area of the project.

“The opposition drops criticism such as why only the rural areas get 20 to 30 projects. You have to understand that projects in semi-urban or urban areas can cost more. But for minor projects in rural areas, it can be between RM50,000 and RM100,000 each.”

Besides RTP fund, he said BN MPs also had Project Mesra Rakyat (PMR) fund worth about RM6 million. Abdullah added that BN MPs and assembly persons would collaborate with one another to carry out projects for the community.

“All assembly persons will be monitored by a KPI (key performance indicator) system. Each has a scorecard, and that projects pledged have to be delivered.”

He said the Sarawak Implementation Monitoring Unit (SIMU) was the agency keeping track of the scorecard.

“It serves as a benchmark of the performance of BN assembly persons. And delivery is a key criterion,” he added.