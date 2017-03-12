RM50,000 bounty on fugitive murder suspect

KUCHING: The family of slain HSBC Sibu bank manager Stephen Wong Jing Kui has offered a RM50,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of the fugitive main suspect Tiong King Guan.

Speaking at an emotional press conference held at a hotel here yesterday, lawyer Christina Teng said Tiong has been missing since February 10, 2015 when he failed to appear in court here to be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for Wong’s murder.

“Although a warrant of arrest for Tiong has been issued, he has still not been found. Tiong is a material witness in this murder case but has been missing for two years now,” said Teng, who is holding a watching brief for Wong’s family.

She added that Wong’s family is offering a RM50,000 reward to any person for information leading directly to Tiong being arrested and charged for his crime.

“Those with any leads on Tiong can contact the investigating officer DSP Yeoh Chun Shyan or Inspector Hairul at 084-322222, 084-336268 (ext 244), or 010-4611272.”

Tiong, 31, is a Foochow described as having a large-bone build with dark brown hair and eyes, is about 175cm tall, and normally resides in Sibu.

On June 14, 2012, Wong was found murdered with multiple stab wounds in his bedroom at Ulu Sungei Merah in Sibu.

His estranged wife, Ling Hang Tsyr, was arrested for the murder along with Tiong – her alleged boyfriend at the time- and the hired killer Ling Hoe Ing, who subsequently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 years in jail by the Sibu High Court under Section 304 of the Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The Court of Appeal in Kuching later held that Tiong and Hang Tsyr be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for abetting in the murder of Wong, but Tiong failed to show up in court and has been on the run since then.

It was reported that police have put in a lot of effort to locate Tiong, including checking his house in Sibu over 30 times, monitoring hotels and motels in Sibu, informing the Immigration Department that Tiong was under a warrant of arrest to prevent him from leaving the country, sending out letters to government agencies and private companies about Tiong, interviewing his close friends and colleagues, informing the Indonesian Consulate to help look for him in Indonesia, as well as seeking help from Tiong’s family to advise him to surrender.

Meanwhile, Wong’s mother Law Boh Ing, 69, expressed her sincere gratefulness to judges, prosecutors and police in Sibu for everything they had done with regards to the case.

“All I want is justice for my late son and for my family. I appeal to the public for help or information regarding Tiong’s whereabouts.

“We (the family) are leaving everything in the hands of the police to locate Tiong, who must answer for his crime,” said a highly emotional Law, who was flanked by her daughter Hie Huong and son Jing Hook during the press conference.