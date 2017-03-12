Rural folk will benefit from govt policies – Uggah

KUCHING: The cordial relationship between the state and federal government will benefit the rural communities as the leaders of both governments had the same intention in improving the economic status of rural folks .

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said that the deep understanding between the Chief Minister

Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was proven when the federal government agreed to sell the Bakun Hydro Electricity Dam to the state government.

“With this kind of good relationship, the rural folk in Sarawak stand to benefit because the Chief Minister had already promised to fight for the fate of the rural communities and to continue the policies to prioritise development in rural areas.

“We must give full support to the Chief Minister. The general election is around the corner and let us maintain the excellent record by giving a 100 per cent vote to Barisan Nasional as proof that we support him.”

Uggah was speaking at the official opening of Bungin Festival at Kampung Bungin in Betong yesterday.

He urged the rural folk to support the efforts of the government towards making Sarawak a developed and progressive state by 2030.