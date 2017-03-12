State steadfast on affordable housing for all – Abang Johari

MIRI: The state government is committed to provide housing for especially the medium income and hardcore poor, to have a roof over their heads.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday said: “Sometimes we get the project but (it is) not approved by Kuala Lumpur (federal level) due to financial constraint and other factors. We have announced it to the public and we have to fulfil the (housing) demands of the people which continue to escalate.”

Abang Johari said this at the launching of 1Malaysia Civil Servant Housing Project (PPA1M) – Melia Residence at Parkcity Eastwood here – adding that although there is a rise in housing demand, most of the prices are beyond the reach of the medium income and hardcore poor.

In its commitment and to fulfil its promise to the people, Abang Johari said the state government is looking for its own financial model to provide for more affordable housing for the target groups.

Citing Spectra Permata, Abang Johari said: “The state government has allocated RM50 million to develop Spectra Permata as it will be built on peat soil and on stilts. We don’t entirely rely on the federal government. We have our own policy and ways to meet the needs and demands of the people.”

However, the chief minister said both state and federal governments will continue to work together in looking for approaches and means to ensure the people don’t miss the chance to own a house.

On the PPA1M – a joint venture between federal government and Pantai Bayu Indah Sdn Bhd at Parkcity Eastwood here – Abang Johari said it is specially extended to civil servant in the state. “I was made to understand that the price of houses under PPA1M project is 30 per cent less than market price and around 500 units have been sold to civil servants.”

Abang Johari, who is also Minister of Housing, assured that the state government would continue to discuss with Kuala Lumpur (federal government) to extend policies to assist people to have a roof over their heads.

At the launch, 12 buyers were presented with certificates of appreciation. Present were Chief Secretary to the government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, Deputy Speaker Dato Gerawat Gala and Samling Strategic Corporation executive director Datuk Seri Yaw Chee Ming and cabinet ministers.