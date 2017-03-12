Tense Malaysia-North Korea ties will not cause war — Hishammuddin

MUAR: The current tense relations between Malaysia and North Korea will not trigger a war as the defence ministry has yet to receive any alarming report.

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said as defence minister, he would be the first to know (if a war was imminent) but to date, had yet to receive any alarming report involving Malaysia and North Korea.

“I am not denying that to date, it is indeed tense but not to the level of going to war,” he told reporters after the Muar Umno Division Cluster Conference and handing over of the 14th General Election (PRU14) kit here yesterday.

He said the tension was not as bad as the geopolitic situation currently experienced by North Korea with two countries, namely, the United States and South Korea.

“As such, I hope this matter will not be discussed in public because it may adversely affect the diplomatic consultations conducted by certain quarters, including Wisma Putra,” he added.

Hishammuddin said the Cabinet was also informed Friday that two aspects which were priorities in solving the issue was to ensure the safety of Malaysians in North Korea, and hopefully, the investigation process could be felt by both quarters and seen more transparently.

The Malaysia-North Korea ties, reported to be cordial prior to this, soured following the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the KL International Airport 2 (klia2) on Feb 13. — Bernama