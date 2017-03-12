Tugboat crew missing after boat capsize

KAPIT: A missing person report was lodged with the police here at 3.54am yesterday after Kalat Tommy, 19, went missing after a longboat he was in capsized in the Rajang River (infront of Kapit Waterfront) about 8pm Friday.

It is said that the longboat developed engine trouble and overturned due to the strong current.

A source said Kalat and a friend were workers on a tugboat on the opposite bank (fronting waterfront).

That evening, he and his colleague took a break to send his father to the town using a longboat.

Trouble started when they returned to the tugboat. The longboat developed engine trouble as they were approaching the tugboat, and sank fast. It was about 8pm.

His colleague managed to swim to safety but he sank in the strong current.

A search-and-rescue team comprising Fire and Rescue Dept and the police was immediately deployed at daybreak to look for the missing victim.

At press time the victim has not been found.