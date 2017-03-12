WeChat woman consumes weedkiller after telling-off

KUCHING: A woman downed weedkiller on Friday night after being advised by her husband to stop spending so much time chatting with her friends via the WeChat messaging application on her mobile phone.

The incident is said to have happened around 10.30pm when the 37-year-old woman, who hails from Kampung Kumbai along Mile 23 Kuching-Serian Road, became upset at having been ticked off by her husband.

She reacted to the telling-off by rushing outside the house and consuming an unknown quantity of weedkiller before being stopped by her husband, who then called for an ambulance to send her to the hospital.

The woman was then taken to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment, and is said to be in stable condition following the incident.

In an unrelated incident, a man from Lundu was admitted to the hospital here after he suffered serious burns following an explosion at his house early yesterday.

The 34-year-old from Kampung Seketi was badly hurt after a container of thinner somehow exploded next to him while he was outside his house around 1am.

He was initially taken by his family to the Lundu district hospital, which then transferred him to the Sarawak General Hospital here where he was placed in the Red Zone for further treatment.