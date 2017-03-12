Women still under-represented in politics, leadership role

KUCHING: Women are still very much under-represented in politics and leadership roles in Sarawak as is shown in the Cabinet make-up.

Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said the uphill struggle would still continue for women despite Sarawak or Malaysia as a whole, making some commendable steps towards gender equality.

Only eight of 82 elected representatives in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) are women, making up only 9.7 per cent.

“Only one full minister, out of nine, is a woman or 11.1 per cent and only two assistant ministers, out of 18, are women or 11.1 per cent.”

Fatimah said this at the state-level International Women’s Day celebration themed ‘Be Bold for Change, Women’s Power’ at Yayasan Sarawak here yesterday.

Chief Minister’s wife Datin Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang officiated at the ceremony.

“In local government for instance, women councillors constitute only 12.8 per cent of all councillors in Sarawak in 2016,” she continued.

The top three local authorities in terms of women’s representation are Dalat and Mukah District Council with 28.6 per cent, Sibu Municipal Council (27.6 per cent) and Limbang District Council (22.6 per cent).

However, Fatimah was still not satisfied because none of the top three councils had reached the target of 30 per cent of women in decision-making positions.

“There is still a long way to go for Sarawak to achieve the 30 per cent target of women in decision-making positions or in top management.

“This is unfortunate because women’s voice is vital in local councils. Women are the greater users of public amenities like parks, public transportation, markets, child care centres, hospitals and clinics because they are often the primary carers for the young and the elderly,” she said.

Quoting prime minister

Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s Twitter message for the International Women’s Day celebration, Fatimah read: “I am proud that in Malaysia, women have made so many strides forward – where together, we have far surpassed my vision of having 30 per cent of women in decision-making positions in the public sector by 2016, that by August 2015, we accomplished 37 per cent.

“But there is still so much more to be done in order to achieve gender parity around the world. Even as we march towards 2020, it is still my ambition to see women being equal partners and drivers of growth.”

Meanwhile, Fatimah urged the men to ‘Be Bold for Change’ by challenging gender bias and inequality, campaign against violence, shape women’s advancement, celebrate women’s achievement and champion women’s rights for equal education.

“Everyone needs to be involved and everyone needs to play their part. I want all, especially men, to be bold for change. Then and only then, will men and women

be equal partners…for when women succeed, we all triumph together,” she quoted Najib as saying.

Fatimah expressed confidence that Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg would ensure that Sarawak achieve the goal towards gender equality and more women’s representation and contribution towards the betterment of Sarawakians and the future of this state.

“The state government is supportive of all efforts from organisations and individuals to come up with inclusive policies and environment to achieving gender equality,” she said.

Assistant Minister for Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, Women and Family Department director Noriah Ahmad, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas’ wife Datin Amar Doreen Lee and Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian’s wife Datin Enn Ong, were among those present.