182 Melaka DAP members believed to have quit party

MELAKA: A total of 182 members of the Melaka DAP were believed to have quit the party yesterday.

When contacted, state DAP secretary Khoo Poay Tiong said he could not comment on the matter as he was not present during a media conference supposedly held by the group.

“I was only informed by the media that a group of DAP members held a press conference earlier today, and announced their intention to leave the party,” the Ayer Keroh state assemblyman told Bernama here. – Bernama

