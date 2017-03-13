30 girls at Community Football Programme

MIRI: A total of 30 girls, aged four to twelve, took part in the first ever Community Football Programme in Miri.

The clinic, under the joint auspices of Miri Football Association (MFA), Football Association Malaysia (FAM) and the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA), was held at SK Merbau.

All participants were exposed to the basic tecniques of playing football under the guidance of Miri women head coach and former national player Elizabeth Oyau who was assisted by Sarawak women players and SK Merbau coaches.

According to MFA president Mohd Saif Jubaidi, the programme was in line with the call by FAM women’s committee chairlady Dato Nor Huda to develop the talent of female players at the grassroots level.

“Miri will be the host of 30th Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup and we hope more women players in Sarawak can be identified and trained starting from a very young age,” he explained.

Sarawak will be hosting the national-level Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup next month.

The two-week long tournament will be held in three locations namely Miri stadium, Miri Youth Centre open field and Kelab Rekreasi and Petroleum (KRP) Lutong.