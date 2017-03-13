Bigger crowd on last day of BPIEF 2017 at Vivacity Megamall

Eu (seated left) and her team at Wawasan Open University booth. The UCSI University culinary team in action as visitors areattended to at UCSI’s booth. Wong (centre) giving pointers to visitors at the Swinburne booth yesterday.

KUCHING: The two-day Borneo Post International Education Fair (BPIEF) 2017 at Vivacity Megamall here attracted more than 9,000 visitors – almost double the figure recorded last year.

According to Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus marketing and recruitment manager Caren Wong,the crowd was mostly made up of parents who came to find out study options for their children.

“On the second day, the crowd was picking up, and those who came to our booth were mostly parents and they came knowing that Swinburne is their definite choice,” said Wong.

She believed the delay in the announcement of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results might have affected the decision of students and their parents in visiting the education fair.

On another matter, Wong hoped to see BPIEF held at a more premier venue next year.

“When you hear of BPIEF, automatically you know that it’s among the premier education fairs and I felt the organiser should inject a more premier feel to the event. It needs a bigger place next year and a convention centre is always the best,” she said.

For Wawasan Open University marketing and admission officer WS Eu, two education fairs held over the past two weeks might have affected the number of visitors, but added that the crowd who came knew what they were looking for.

“Definitely we had a better crowd today (yesterday) and I feel BPIEF would have a bigger crowd if it was held at a standalone venue such as Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK),” she said.

To Segi University and College sales and marketing senior manager Michael Ting, BPIEF had once again demonstrated it was the most reputable international education fair in the state.

“BPIEF has always been the main event of the year, as far as education fair is concerned, and I feel that the selection of this year’s venue is with convenience in mind,” he said.

Tiang added that they were proactive in approaching visitors to the fair and response had been positive.

For UCSI University student enrolment centre assistant manager Joan Jong Lee, visitors who came to this year’s BPIEF mostly knew what courses they were looking for.

“Most came prepared and knew what they want, and came for the extra information. Some need that to make decisions and we are happy to assist.

“At the same time, I feel BPIEF 2017 should be held after the SPM announcement as this will help them to better decide what they really want for their higher education,” she said.