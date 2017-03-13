Computer equipment among items dumped outside N. Korean embassy

KUALA LUMPUR: Several computer equipment were among items dumped outside the North Korean embassy here which has since become the media spotlight following the murder case of Kim Jong-nam.

A check by Bernama revealed that three unserviceable laptops and a central processing unit (CPU) were found along with other garbage such as bottles of alcoholic beverages, fast food containers and flower stands.

However, it could not be ascertained as to when exactly the items were placed outside the embassy nor the culprits.

The local and foreign media were still camping outside the two-storey neo-colonial house in Bukit Damansara while several police personnel had been spotted manning the area.

The tense bilateral ties between Malaysia and North Korea came about after the murder of Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of the North Korean

leader Kim Jong-un, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) on Feb 13 before he was to depart by flight to Macau. — Bernama