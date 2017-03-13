Cops bust robbery gang with arrest of foreigner in Lundu

The suspect (centre) being brought to the police station. Items seized from the vehicle. — Photos courtesy of state CID. The recovered vehicle.

KUCHING: City police have nabbed a 29-year-old Indonesian man and are locating two more suspects, also Indonesian men, who are believed to have been involved in a robbery in Lundu.

In a press statement, state CID chief SAC Dato Dev Kumar said a task force team led by Insp Kallang Buda was patrolling at Raso, Lundu at about 4.30am yesterday when they spotted a black vehicle entering a plantation dirt road leading to the Indonesian border.

Dev Kumar said the police team went after the suspects and about a kilometre from the border, the vehicle stopped and three persons were seen fleeing from the vehicle.

“The police team gave chase in pitch darkness and managed to apprehend one of them after a short struggle in a river. The other two suspects managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

“The suspect who was apprehended is a 29-year old man from Entikong, Indonesia. Efforts are underway to locate the other two suspects, also Indonesians,” he said.

Found in the vehicle were three machetes, a baton, two laptops, one tablet, eight mobile phones, two wristwatches and a pair of gloves.

“They (the two suspects) are believed to have crossed the border,” he said, adding that the vehicle that was abandoned by the suspects is the same car that was robbed from a couple at Batu Kawa earlier.

Dev Kumar said four masked robbers, armed with machetes broke into a double-storey terrace house along Batu Kawa-Tondong Road near here at about 3am yesterday.

The couple who were sleeping in the hall were tied up during the incident.

The suspects then ransacked the house and fled with the couple’s vehicle and several handphones, he added.

“This was the sixth robbery in Padawan this year, believed to have been committed by the same suspects from Indonesia.

“Since the beginning of this month, the Samun Rantau Task Force from CID headquarters has been on the ground every night to nab the suspects,” said Dev Kumar.