‘Devt master plan for Sibu may help BN regain support from urban voters’

SIBU: A development masterplan for Sibu is crucial in efforts to win back the support from urban voters, especially the Chinese.

ITA College chief executive officer Dato Sri Dr Benny Lee believes that for this to happen, such blueprint must incorporate means to make Sibu economically viable with ample job opportunities, good infrastructure, safe and green environment, transparency in government policy, good traffic system, education hub and medical tourism.

He opines that with such master plan in place, the local folk would be able to know the future direction of this town and would want to work closely with Barisan Nasional (BN) towards realising it.

“When people know the benefits that are in store for them in the future, they would definitely give their full support to ensure that they would be able to enjoy them. The people of Sibu want job opportunities, good infrastructure, vibrant economy that favours investors, the town becoming a tourism attraction and an education hub – all these could boost its business.

“If Sibu could become more beautiful and more vibrant than before, where there are more business and job opportunities for everyone – who does not want that? On that note, I see no reason for the urban folk to not support the BN. A blueprint that is totally committed to changing Sibu would win the hearts of the urban voters, especially the Chinese,” said Lee, who stood as an independent candidate for Dudong in the state election last year.

Adding on, he said who to include in the master plan was crucial towards ensuring its success, pointing out that the state government or the present people’s elected representatives should come up with a committee that could include players from the shipbuilding, education, halal hub and medical tourism industries.

“I would suggest that the locals get the ball rolling and later, if necessary, to get those from outside to do some touch-ups.

“Local entrepreneurs should also participate as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR),” he opined.

Moreover, Lee agreed with the proposal by former Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Dato Andrew Wong, who suggested the development master plan for Sibu, saying that it was ‘for the good of the local populace’.

In this regard, Lee believed that such master plan would play a pivotal role in wresting Sibu and Lanang parliamentary seats from the opposition in the next general election (GE14).

Additionally, he felt that the BN candidates would need to go back to the basics.

“These days, people have higher expectations than they did previously.”