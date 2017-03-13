Four Sesco vehicles vandalised after meter inspection ops

Paint splashed on the side of a Sesco vehicle used during the meter inspection operation. A can of paint left behind by the perpetrator after smearing a Sesco vehicle with paint.

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy Berhad’s (SEB) retail and operations arm, Syarikat SESCO Berhad (Sesco), is working closely with the police to investigate the vandalism of four of its vehicles used in a meter inspection operation.

SEB in a statement yesterday said the incident occurred last Tuesday at the basement car park of a renowned hotel in Miri’s city centre.

Vandals smeared paint on both sides of all four vehicles which were parked a few metres away from a security booth. A police report was lodged and CCTV footage of the act was secured for further investigation.

Earlier that day, Sesco investigation teams had inspected the meters of repeat meter-tampering offenders, comprising operators of entertainment outlets including pubs and massage parlours.

During the operation, all the meters inspected were found to have been tampered with. In one case, the whole meter was missing. Details of the operation were shared with the police to assist in the investigation.

Sesco has dedicated teams who are well trained to combat power theft, working closely with the police and the Ministry of Public Utilities’ Electrical Inspectorate Unit (EIU) to carry out meter inspection operations in the state and prosecute repeat power theft offenders.

A Sesco spokesperson said: “Power theft is against the law and is the same as stealing. Though faced with many challenges, through the dedication and commitment of our teams, we will step up our efforts to fight power theft.”

Power theft is a crime under the Electricity Ordinance Section 33(5) which carries the penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment or fine of RM100,000 or both.

“Sesco is also moving into technology advancement to enhance the metering system. This can prevent and detect signs of meter tampering at an early stage.

“With this strategy and the combined efforts of all parties, including public cooperation, we hope to bring Sesco one step closer to eradicating power theft,” the spokesperson added.

Members of the public are urged to report any information on power theft via Sesco’s power theft hotline at 082-443535. All information will be kept strictly confidential.