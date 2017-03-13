Keep business out of politics

Politicians told to heed CM’s call not to use their positions in running their firms

KUCHING: Politicians should pay serious attention to the warning by Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg not to use their political advantages in their businesses, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He advised that if they own businesses, they should not hold any post in the company but as politicians, they should focus on serving the people and not let their businesses distract them.

“Elected people’s representatives’ duty is to serve the people rather than use their political status and seek business advantage with their position,” he said when met at the distribution of 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) at the Customs Academy in Matang yesterday.

On another note, he commended Sarawak for being the first state to sign the integrity pledge with Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Public Works Department for being the first federal department to sign it.

“Even though we have signed the pledge, it still happens but we won’t compromise. We are committed to cooperate with MACC to close the gap on abuse of power or bribery. We are serious in this and for our tenders, we invite MACC to witness the process.”

When asked on the dropping of underperforming Barisan Nasional elected people’s representatives in the 14th general election, he said that it is the right of the Chief Minister and Prime Minister to do so, adding they both have the method to evaluate based on performance.

“If they perform well, there is a reward. (It’s a) carrot and stick concept. We will support CM and PM.”

On the upcoming election, Fadillah, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth chief, said that it has been the policy of PBB Youth to follow and respect the Chief Minister’s prerogative.

“Whatever responsibility is given to us, we accept it and give our best.”

Asked if they would be sending a candidates list to the Chief Minister, he said PBB Youth would not do that because PBB has its own method of evaluating the youth members, and would give the younger generation the chance to represent the party.