‘Leaders without vision will hamper progress of nation’

KOTA BHARU: Malaysia will become weak and non-competitive if the country is led by leaders without a vision said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Najib said Malaysia need a generation that aspires to transform the future of the country.

“I always remember what Imam Al-Ghazali had said, “If you want to see the future generation, look at the current generation. Therefore, our children need education, knowledge and competitive edge. That is why we started the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) dialogue,” he said.

Najib was speaking to reporters after attending a TN50 dialogue at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) in Pengkalan Chepa during his two-day state visit to Kelantan that started on Saturday.

Najib said through TN50, the young generation can determine the vision and mission plus the road map and landscape of the country in the future.

The prime minister when launching the TN50 had said it was being prepared for the future generations because if we still followed today’s reference, it will not be a policy which has the support of youths.

In the next 30 years, the country will change radically. It is high time we take a peep into the future, beginning with this discourse, so that we can build our future together, he had said.

“I wish to share a report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) which says those in primary school now will fill 60 to 65 per cent of the jobs that has yet to be listed.

“In the 2050, it will be a different world and will see rapid changes. It means we need to determine the type of education that can produce individuals who can adopt to the paradigm shift today,” he said. — Bernama