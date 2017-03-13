Lorry driver’s body bisected after three-lorry collision

SHAH ALAM: In a macabre twist of fate, a container lorry driver’s body was severed into two during a three-lorry collision at the South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE) near here today.

According to a Selangor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, the lower half the victim’s body was found in the driver’s seat of his lorry which had burst into flames.

The impact of the accident caused the other half of the body to be hurled into another lorry which was laden with liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.

In a statement here, the spokesman said the third lorry involved in the crash was ferrying the liquid chemical, Toluene (UN1294).

The grisly accident occurred about 8am.

“Initially, the fire and rescue team encountered difficulty in extricating the remains of the container lorry driver as his lorry was ablaze, while the lorry carrying Toluene began to leak as a result of the mishap.

“The Hazardous Material (Hazmat) team is working to contain the Toluene spill,” he said.

The spokesman said the drivers of the second and third lorries sustained injuries in the mishap and were sent to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital.

All three lorries were heading to Pulau Indah, Port Klang prior to the collision, he added. – Bernama