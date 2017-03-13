Najib: People first, not narrow-minded political ideology

KOTA BHARU: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said the Barisan Nasional-led federal government could work together with the Kelantan government led by PAS in matters pertaining to people’s well-being.

The Prime Minister said, as such, leaders of different political parties should put aside their narrow-minded ideology of partisan politics as it would not benefit any quarters.

“Thank you, even though we are different in ideology, we can work together for the sake of the people’s interest.

“This is the spirit that (we) should possess, not the narrow-minded and extremism ideology in politics … we must put the people first,” he said after launching the Kelantan Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) in Jalan Hamzah here yesterday.

Also present were Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob, his deputy Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Najib said such a collaboration must be maintained as shown before this, for instance, in the Food Flotilla For Myanmar humanitarian mission, the Private Member’s Bill to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 355 (RUU355) gathering as well as during floods.

“This is not the day for us to engage in politics but the day we collaborate … Today, we collaborate just like how we did in the Food Flotilla For Myanmar, during floods, the RUU355 (gathering) and so on. This is the best … So, if there is a stage, don’t share it with others,” he said.

Najib, in a cynical tone, said there was a prime minister before this who often marginalised Kelantan when he was at the helm just because the state is being led by PAS.

“I am not like my predecessor(s), cut down allocations for Kelantan (just) because of politics or not liking (PAS). In fact, I topped up allocations for Kelantan (under my administration),” he said.

He said under the Eighth Malaysia Plan (8MP), a total of over RM3 billion were allocated to the state while in the 11MP, some RM12.11 billion had been allocated, a four-fold increase. — Bernama