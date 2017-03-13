Sarawak 

Over 1,500 gather for candlelight vigil for Pastor Koh

People hold lit candles at the vigil.

SIBU: More than 1,500 Christians gathered at the Hoover Square on Thursday night to pray for the safe return of Pastor Raymond Koh.

The night vigil commenced at 7.30pm with the lighting of candles and the opening prayer in Mandarin by Methodist pastor Rev Dr Tie King Tai, which came with Bahasa Malaysia translation.

This was followed by silent prayers by those attending.

Catholic Bishop Rt Rev Joseph Hii gave the closing prayer for the one-hour programme.

Koh was abducted on Feb 13.

On Thursday afternoon, police arrested a man in connection with the case, and placed him under a four-day remand.

Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee (right) and Rev Dr Tie King Tai, President of Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference lighting their candles.
Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee (right) and Rev Dr Tie King Tai, President of Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference lighting their candles.
Young people formed bulk of the turn-out.
Young people formed bulk of the turn-out.
Christians lighting candles.
Christians lighting candles.
Christians pray at the gathering.
Christians pray at the gathering.
Praise and worship leaders lead the praise and worship session.
Praise and worship leaders lead the praise and worship session.

 

What do you think of this story?
  • Sad (68%)
  • Great (18%)
  • Nothing (7%)
  • Angry (4%)
  • Interesting (4%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of