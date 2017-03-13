Over 1,500 gather for candlelight vigil for Pastor Koh

SIBU: More than 1,500 Christians gathered at the Hoover Square on Thursday night to pray for the safe return of Pastor Raymond Koh.

The night vigil commenced at 7.30pm with the lighting of candles and the opening prayer in Mandarin by Methodist pastor Rev Dr Tie King Tai, which came with Bahasa Malaysia translation.

This was followed by silent prayers by those attending.

Catholic Bishop Rt Rev Joseph Hii gave the closing prayer for the one-hour programme.

Koh was abducted on Feb 13.

On Thursday afternoon, police arrested a man in connection with the case, and placed him under a four-day remand.