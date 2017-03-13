Plantation worker in ICU after bike-car collision in Lundu

KUCHING: A plantation worker sustained serious injuries after his motorcycle rear-ended a car in Lundu near here Saturday night.

The victim, 59, was transferred from Lundu Hospital to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) at about 1am yesterday due to his severe condition.

According to the victim’s sister, he was on the way home from the plantation site when the accident happened at about 8pm Saturday.

The victim was first sent to the hospital in Lundu for medical attention, but was later transferred to SGH. As at press-time, the victim remained in the intensive care unit.

Elsewhere, a man in his 50s had minor injuries after falling to the ground when he was attempting to set his car in motion.

The victim was said to be standing outside the vehicle with his hand inserting the car key to start the engine when the incident happened at about 11am yesterday.

He had no clue about the vehicle not being set to free gear as he started the engine.

As a result, the car which unexpectedly shifted, caught the victim off-guard.

This incident took place at a car park of flats located at Mile 13 of Kuching-Serian Road here.

The victim was sent to SGH for treatment.