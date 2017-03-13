Police nab man in hotel for drugs

KUCHING: A 60-year-old man was picked up by the authorities at the reception counter of a hotel in Jalan Ajibah Abol here last Saturday night.

The suspect is believed to have committed offences under Section 39A (1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Kuching police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai confirmed the arrest in a press statement yesterday.

He said police acted on information and arrested the suspect at about 10.50pm.

Also seized from the suspect was an angpow packet which contained a tiny transparent plastic bag, said Ahmad.

He said the plastic bag carried crystal-like pieces suspected to be 13.1g of syabu with an estimated market value of RM2,358, he added.

Police are still looking into the case.