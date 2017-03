PORT-AU-PRINCE: A runaway bus plowed into a crowd of people in the Haitian city of Gonaives early Sunday, killing 34 people and injuring 15 others, officials said.

The accident, in the city some 150 kilometers (90 miles) outside Port-au-Prince, occurred when the vehicle mowed over two pedestrians, killing one, then rammed into a group of musicians as it tried to speed away, authorities said. -AFP