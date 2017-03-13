SDNU futsal draw is tomorrow

KUCHING: Organisers have reminded futsal teams taking part in the SDNU President Cup for Under-21 that the draw for the tournament will be tomorrow night (Tues, March 14).

The draw-cum-meeting of team managers will be held at Stakan Sports Center in Kota Sentosa here at 8pm.

The half-day tournament will start at 10am on Sunday (March 19) at the same venue.

SDNU president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom will officiate at the welcoming ceremony featuring a friendly match between a VVIP team and the organising technical team.

The closing ceremony and prize presentation will be at 5pm.

The top four teams will receive cash prizes of RM1500, RM1,000, RM700 and RM500.