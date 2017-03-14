Bill Kayong murder trial: Arrest warrant issued for chemist after no-show

MIRI: The High Court here has issued a warrant today for the arrest of a chemist for failing to turn up in court to testify at the ongoing Bill Kayong murder trial.

Judge Ravintharan Paramaguru said the arrest warrant had to be served as a subpoena had been issued to Mohd Riduan Md Bakhair, who is attached to the Chemistry Department Malaysia, Kuching, for failing to appear in court today to testify.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Mohd Fuad Abdul Aziz told the court that on Monday morning, Mohd Riduan had informed investigating officer (IO) ASP Lee Chee Keat that he would be able to testify.

However, on the same day at 9.40pm he informed Lee that there were no available seats for a plane to Miri.

“The reason for absence is not acceptable as a subpoena had been served two weeks ago. Mohd Riduan needs to show up and testify in court tomorrow,” Ravintharan said.

On Monday, Zaliha Suadi, one of the twelve witnesses who is a scientific officer also from the Chemistry Department in Kuching, said she had handed over four exhibits to Mohd Riduan for analysis in her testimony.

The hearing will continue tomorrow, as other witnesses are scheduled to testify.

Mohamad Fitri Pauzi, of Dawai 1 Road, Pujut 4D, is charged together with four others with the murder of Bill on June 21, 2016. One suspect remains at large.

Three other locals – Lie Chang Loon, 38 from Pin Fook Garden Datuk Stephen Lee Chee Kiang, 46 of Woodhouse Road, and Chin Wui Ching, 51 of Lane 5 Krokop are charged with abetment – an offence punishable under Section 109 read together with Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction