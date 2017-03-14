Buying in blue chip, small caps push bursa to close on positive note

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended on a positive note yesterday, buoyed mostly by buying in blue chips and small cap stocks, a dealer said.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) finished 4.34 points better at 1,721.92 from Friday’s close of 1,717.58.

The index opened 0.83 of-a-point easier at 1,716.75 and moved between 1,715.35 and 1,722.25 throughout the day.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 497 to 473, with 326 counters unchanged, 416 untraded and 23 others were suspended.

Volume rose to 3.78 billion units, worth RM3.08 billion, versus last Friday’s 3.4 billion units valued at RM3.19 billion.

A dealer said the local bourse was supported by demand in blue chips and small cap stocks.

“For example penny stocks like Priceworth International rose 5.5 sen to 20 sen and Iskandar Waterfront was 31 sen higher at RM2.59.

“Stocks priced below RM1 seemed to be attracting more buying demand from investors.

“They kept the exchange in a positive mode while the US Federal Reserve was convening a two-day interest rate meeting.

“There is a possibility interest rates will be increased,” said the dealer, adding that the uptrend on Bursa Malaysia was in line with the Asean exchange.

Asked if the increase in interest rates would impact local stocks, the dealer said: “I don’t expect it to be negative as overall there is a healthy degree of confidence among investors.

“Plus the weakening ringgit kept export oriented companies stronger,” he added.

Among heavyweights, Maybank gained three sen to RM8.80, Tenaga and Public Bank added six sen each to RM13.78 and RM19.86, respectively, while Sime Darby was one sen lower at RM9.13.

The FBM Emas Index rose 34.63 points to 12,170.25, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was up 27.52 points at 12,587.20 and the FBMT100 Index improved 33.94 points to 11,832.31.

The FBM Ace, however, fell 17.95 points to 5,320.15, while the FBM 70 was 56.10 points higher at 14,154.38.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index inched up 3.58 points to 3,246.82, the Plantation Index advanced 34.79 points to 8,115.98 and the Finance Index increased 49.86 points to 15,449.93.

Of actives, At Systematization and Borneo Oil inched up half-a-sen each to 4.5 sen and 17 sen, respectively, while Hibiscus fell two sen to 41 sen and Ekovest dropped three sen to RM1.42.

Main Market turnover rose to 2.93 billion units, worth RM2.94 billion, from last Friday’s close of 2.72 billion units worth RM3.08 billion.

Volume on the ACE Market increased to 590.95 million shares, valued at RM104.03 million, versus 386.66 million shares worth RM75.67 million.

Warrants declined to 257.04 million units, valued at RM34.1 million, against 287.71 million units, worth RM30.97 million, registered on Friday.

Consumer products accounted for 186.92 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (910.43 million), construction (354.39 million), trade and services (735.09 million), technology (185.89 million), infrastructure (10.13 million), SPAC (5.74 million), finance (118.06 million), hotels (14.64 million), properties (340.95 million), plantations (45.13 million), mining (52.5 million), REITs (19.05 million), and closed/fund (109,900).