‘Closing Malaysian embassy in Myanmar not a solution to help end atrocities’

The proposal to close the Malaysian Embassy in Myanmar in protest of atrocities against Rohingya Muslims is not viable as it will only hinder Malaysia’s efforts in resolving the Rohingya issue.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said this measure would only prevent Malaysia from obtaining and confirming information on the Rohingya issue in Myanmar.

“Maintaining a constructive bilateral relationship with Myanmar in the spirit of Asean solidarity is therefore important, for us to achieve a more comprehensive solution to the problem,” he told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

He was replying to an oral question from Mohamed Hanipa Maidin (Amanah-Sepang) who wanted to know why the government had not ordered the closure of the Malaysian Embassy as a show of protest for atrocities committed against the country’s Rohingya Muslims.

Reezal said discussions with the Myanmar government would continue to be held at various levels.

He said Malaysia believed that the Myanmar government, under the leadership of Aung San Suu Kyi, should be given the opportunity to take proactive measures as recommended by the international organisations.

“The latest is that on Feb 15 the Myanmar government announced they have discontinued the security operation in northern Rakhine state.

“The security situation in northern Rakhine has now stabilised and following that the curfew has been eased,” he said. — Bernama