Digi all out to meet customers’ evolving digital needs

KUCHING: When it comes to fulfilling customers’ evolving digital needs, Digi.Com Bhd (Digi) has no qualms investing in innovations across the group’s business to do so.

Chief executive officer Albern Murty told The Borneo Post that customers remain central to everything Digi does.

“Making digital easy – so they can do everything they want, when and where they want on their devices,” Murty said.

“This prioritising, understanding and as importantly, delivering on our customers’ needs is what I believe continues to make us competitive, and builds a strong foundation for our ambitions to grow and create value for the long-term.”

Murty went on to highlight that Digi has worked hard on delivering a better experience across every point of its customers’ journeys with the operator in and beyond its stores. This enables customers to be in full control of how, when and on what platform they want to interact with Digi by digitising these experiences.

“We have seen increased customer digital interactions with us across several platforms, one of which on our newly revamped self-care MyDigiapp, which now offers more than the convenience of managing customers’ accounts at their fingers tips.

“We’ve enhanced the customer care experience on this app, enabling live chat with our CS team, and ability for customers to track their ticket items anytime,” Murty enthused.

Digi has also made it very rewarding for customers to manage their accounts by gamifying the experience, the more you use the app, the more rewards you unlock – this, in addition to the monthly superdeals they can take advantage of, more payment channels, doing a good deed by paying bills for family and friends, and much, much more.

“MyDigi now benefits 1.6 million customers, and we believe MyDigi will be a key point of interaction with customers moving forward,” he added.

“Social media is a popular platform customers choose to use to interact with us, clearly shown by the over two million following on Facebook in particularand where we continue to build our customer care capabilities and experience.”

Digi has also made big strides with in-store experiences by digitising frontline engagements with its Mobile Sales Agent app which is now completing new line registrations within 20 seconds to three minutes, and the group is well on its way to introduce a new digital retail concept store, a completely paperless digital playground for customers this year.

As importantly, Digi has also innovated to deliver services its customers want.

These are reflected in Digi’s latest postpaid, prepaid, broadband and enterprise product innovations, offering customers more internet and digital services to do the things they love online – live, work, play, and everything in between-such as video and music streaming, gaming, cloud services, safety, sharing and digitising their businesses for greater efficiencies.

“All of this while ensuring they have a consistent, stable experience on our quality 4G plus network,” he said.

“Speaking of network experiences, we’ve enabled VoLTE for our customers, a next-gen 4G innovation that enables HD quality audio experience, faster call connections and simultaneous use of data on devices.

“We have plans to bring VoWiFi into the mix soon so customers enjoy enhanced seamless connectivity wherever they are.”

According to Murty, this continued focus on customers and innovation has seen more internet-loving Malaysians choose Digi as their digital partner, with a growing confidence in our product and service offerings, and benefiting from the significant investments in 4G LTE, 4G+, fibre and digitisation efforts we have made over the year.

“We have seen strong growth in data usage across our customer base: 81 per cent growth of LTE subscribers to 4.2 million in the year, and close to 600,000 new internet subscribers with significant growth in their data usage. Average data usage per user on prepaid has increased 0.9 times and 1.4 times on postpaid compared to last year,” he said.