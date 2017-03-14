Early birds get 20 pct discount of Malaysia Open tickets

SIBU: Organisers of the Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open 2017 Badminton Championship are offering early birds a 20 per cent discount from the listed ticket prices from now until March 20.

Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee told a press conference here yesterday that the season tickets priced at RM175 are now only RM140 if purchased on or before March 20.

The top-tier international tournament will be held in Sarawak’s Stadium Perpaduan, Petra Jaya in Kuching from April 4-9.

A similar discount also applies to tickets for matches from April 5-7 if purchased on or before March 20.

Hii also revealed that tickets for semi-finals (April 8) and final (April 9) allocated to agents have been sold out.

But the public can still purchase them at the stadium on March 29 onwards from 11am until 5pm daily.

The ticketing agents in Sibu are LEA Sports Centre outlets in Wisma Sanyan and Delta Mall (Chiew – 016 886 3061); World Sports Equipment Sdn Bhd (Sia – 016 886 2255); TN Sports (Tiong Chui Chiong – 013 806 6699), Thump’s Up Badminton Academy (Martin Tio – 019 829 1868) and Pro Wira Badminton (Ngu Siew Siong – 012 886 2627).

Also present at the press conference were Sibu Badminton Association treasurer Yong King Sung and Sibli Yusof Baja from the office of Youth Sports and Solidarity Sibu division.